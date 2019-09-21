Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard vows Rangers winger won't play for club again, ex-Everton striker linked with Killie, Hearts boss fields surprising agent calls, Tierney makes first Arsenal appearance - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Steven Gerrard has confirmed winger Eros Grezda has been told to find himself another club after an alleged spitting incident during a Rangers Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup game. (Daily Record)

1. Gerrard vow on Grezda

Kilmarnock are keen to land former Everton striker Victor Anichebe. The 31-year-old free agent is also attracting interest from English lower league sides. (Daily Record)

2. Killie in for Anichebe

Hearts boss Craig Levein has admitted agents have called him put their clients forward for his job, having been confused by the embattled manager's joint role. (The Scotsman)

3. Levein: Agents call for my job

Celtic have been fined just over 11,000 by Uefa for fans' behaviour during the Europa League play-off win against AIK in Sweden. (The Scotsman)

4. Celtic fined for fireworks

