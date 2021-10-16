'Starfelt more solid', 'never in trouble' - Celtic fans react to win over Motherwell

Celtic fans at Fir Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

@BhoysAnalytics: “Really comfortable win for Celtic. Didn’t create a whole lot as the 1.37xG showed. However I think this was more due to poor service in the final third. Defence looking more solid especially with long and crossed balls. Kyogo in behind needs exploited more I feel. Makes runs all day.”

@chrisfauxfur: “ Solid performance, clean sheet and result on the road today. Cracking strike from @10DavidTurnbull as well. Onwards to Europa League duty on Tuesday.”

@JoshRam46683085: “Two brilliant finishes and a clean sheet away is just what we needed wasn't the greatest performance ever and Motherwell were awful but a massive 3 points to keep the momentum going.”

@nikkigallagher_: “Starfelt looking much more solid and based on that performance I'd prefer Boli to Taylor at LB. Looking much better”

@clash_rocker: “Much more assured performance, clean sheet, and two points closer to the top. A good day for the Hoops.

@CelticFc_Core: “A great result on the road to cut the gap to the top of the table! A sensational goal from Turnbull and Jota was excellent all game. Let's string a few good results together before the next international break.”

@HereCelts: “Celtic were never in trouble today. Motherwell were nullified. It wasn’t an exciting game but job done. Just a reminder Celtic are missing four first team stars who are still to return.”

