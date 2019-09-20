Star Celtic duo get ridiculous ratings, Rennes 'cheated', 'violent' Vakoun Bayo - French press react to 'chaotic' Europa League clash

Celtic boss Neil Lennon came out after his side's 1-1 Europa League group stage draw with Rennes believing his side should have won all three points.

It was an assertion that the French press disagreed with.

The iconic sports paper L'Equipe wrote "Rennes will probably still feel cheated".

They wrote about the home team's slow start as they adapted to a switch in formation.

"Without their five-man defence, which has shone with solidity in recent weeks, the Rennais have taken a little time to adapt to a 4-3-3, supposed to be a better option against the Scots. In a first balanced period, Grenier created the first opportunity.

"The players of Julien Stephan then took the ascendancy and were logically rewarded (when they scored a penalty).

"At the resumption, the balance of power was reversed and Celtic became more pressing. Following Da Silva's poor raise, the Rennes captain was surprised by Forrest, which gave Christie an equaliser. The match became more tense."

L'Equipe had interesting views on two big moments in the second half - the Jonny Hayes tackle on Hamari Traore and then Vakoun Bayo's red card.

"Rennes could have won the match if a foul from Hayes on Traore had been punished with a new penalty. Conversely, they lost their captain, Damien Da Silva, injured in the temple by Bayo, who was then sent off for also violently striking Mendy.

"After the controversy that punctuated his draw in Brest on Saturday, Rennes will probably still feel cheated. For the second half, they should have received a second penalty for an uncontrolled tackle from Hayes. If the Celtic defender took the ball well, he also hit his vis-à-vis at full speed, making him fall."

L'Equipe are notorious for their player ratings but seemed to take it too far with a three for both Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer.

Although Christopher Jullien, James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Fraser Forster all got a six - no player scored higher.

Get French Football News called the match "an attrition-heavy contest at the Roazhon Park. Rennes created slightly more openings, but weren’t able to fully wrestle control at any point."

Local paper Ouest-France called the end of the match "chaotic".

Le Figaro gave a more measured take on the fixture.

"Celtic dictated from the outset, without being dangerous," they wrote, noting that Edouard was kept quiet by the Da Silva-Gnagnon combination.

"On the other side of the field, Mbaye Niang, he made a hell of life to Kristoffer Ajer. The Norwegian defender found no other way to stop him than to pull the shirt in the box, causing a penalty converted by Niang himself.

"Combining patience, strength and efficiency, the Reds and Blacks completed a first almost perfect period. This advantage at the break was deserved, against strong Scots but without great genius, with the exception of their young French striker, Odsonne Edouard." was their view of the first half.

"In the second half, Celtic - reigning champion of Scotland all the same - moved up a gear, playing higher and looking for the Bretons' fault. The Rennes team remained vigilant. But shortly before the hour of the game the referee has designated the penalty for a foul, not obvious for the public of Brittany, Da Silva on James Forrest, after a failed recovery."

