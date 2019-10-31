St Mirren fans back Celtic support's 'twenty's plenty' away ticket price campaign

St Mirren fans followed the lead of the Celtic support in protesting the price of away tickets.

The Buddies supporter's group Northbank unfurled a banner at Parkhead on Wednesday evening which read: 'Twenty's plenty. Greedy hands, empty stands'.

Celtic fans have made their feelings known at away games against Hamilton and Hibernian this season, as well as at the home game against Ross County.

It is felt that tickets for away fans are too expensive with many costing well over £20 with some more than £30.

The Celtic fan group Bhoys told The Athletic earlier this month: “We have various plans for the rest of the season, including displays at Celtic Park against our own club’s pricing for visiting supporters. There has been some blowback from fans of other clubs because the (displays) have taken place at away grounds and, unfortunately, have been taken out of context as individual criticism of these two clubs about their pricing for Celtic fans only. We had to start somewhere and concluded the best option was these two televised fixtures.

“We, the supporters, are our national game’s biggest asset. We cannot stress enough that the campaign is on behalf of all Scottish football fans, across all divisions, who are having their pockets dipped by our leagues and clubs. We are hopeful that supporters of other clubs will join us in our campaign and we can make a difference to pricing.”

Celtic fans have started the campaign against away ticket prices. Picture: SNS

'Necessary action'

Northbank took to Twitter to make their position clear on the matter.

They posted after the 2-0 defeat to Celtic: "Tonight, the group displayed a banner at Celtic Park, in support of the 'Twnety's Plenty' campaign. Contrary to media speculation this was not a direct attack on Celtic's prices but rather a call for all Scottish clubs to lower their prices for all away fans, however it was no coincidence the best place to start was at the most expensive away ticket in the league.

"The group will continue to take necessary action until the powers that be stop out-pricing fans while stadiums sit half empty. Furthermore, we invite and encourage all fans of all clubs in all Scottish league to campaign for fairer prices for all ways fans."