Spurs urged to sign Rangers man, Celtic to sign one striker and eye a second, Hearts keen on winger, star gives update on Hibs future - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Klimala jets in

Celtic have struck a £3.5m deal for Polish striker Patryk Klimala, with the 21-year-old Jagiellonia Bialystok ace set to be unveiled on a four-and-a-half year contract this week. (The Scotsman)

Spurs 'should sign Rangers striker'

Rangers loan striker Jermain Defoe would be the ideal stand-in while Harry Kane is out injured, believes Spurs hero Gary Mabbutt. Kane is expected to sit out until April with a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring that required surgery. (Daily Express)

Villa man urged to join Celtic

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills has urged Scott Hogan to join Celtic, claiming the Aston Villa striker has to "take that opportunity because you don't know when it will come around again." (Various)

Gerrard gives update on Jones future

Steven Gerrard has challenged Jordan Jones to kick-start his Rangers career after making his return to first team action following three months on the sidelines through injury. The winger has been linked with Middlesbrough, Stoke and Blackburn but Gerrard isn't keen on letting the Northern Ireland international leave Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Hoops eye Vangelis

Celtic have been linked with another striker just hours after reports in Poland suggested Patryk Klimala was close to signing for the champions. Reports in Greece suggest Willem II striker Vangelis Pavlidis - who featured for the Dutch side in their friendly loss to Hibs last week - is a target for the club. (The Scotsman)

Marciano happy at Hibs

Ofir Marciano has insisted he’s happy at Hibs despite having hinted earlier in the season that he may have to leave to protect his place in the Israeli international squad. (Evening News)

Motherwell to battle Hearts for winger

Motherwell have reportedly joined the race for Barnsley winger Jordan Green, who has been linked with Hearts. (Daily Record)

Shved boost

Celtic's Ukrainian winger Marian Shved has been tipped to "explode" onto the Scottish football scene in the second half of the season after impressing manager Neil Lennon at the club's winter training camp in Dubai. (The Scotsman)

Magpies beat Celtic and Rangers to Spiders kid

Newcastle have won the race to sign Queen's Park starlet Reagan Thomson, with the 16-year-old poised to sign a two-and-a-half year deal at St James' Park. He had been linked with Celtic and Rangers among other clubs. (The Sun)