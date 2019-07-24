Signing target confirms interest from Celtic as he hails Scottish champions as 'big club'

Have your say

Jose Cifuentes has revealed that Celtic are monitoring his progress as they consider a move for the Ecuadorian star.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions from his club CD América.

Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

It is believed a bid of around £2.5 million would be enough to secure the talented midfielder.

Neil Lennon has previously admitted the player is on Celtic's "radar" as they look at a number of options.

Cifuentes told Football Scotland: "I think that it's a rumour, and as for any contact, my agent is handling that.

"I understand that there is interest but nothing concrete.

"I want to have the opportunity to leave for Europe.

"Celtic is a big club with everything that they play for. I had heard of the club before [the interest started]."