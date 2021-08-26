Sevilla eye shock move for Rangers attacker, reported signing target distances himself from Ibrox switch, Hibs striker offered new deal - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers attacker Ianis Hagi is drawing attention in the transfer market. Picture: SNS

Sevilla eye move for Rangers ace

Sevilla have emerged as surprising contenders to sign Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi before the end of the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old Romanian has began the season in impressive form and this has caught the eye of the La Liga side. (El Gol)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamer distances himself

Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer has distanced himself from reports over a £4 million to Rangers, saying he has had no contact from the Ibrox club. (Voetbal Primeur)

Rangers hopeful of returning stars

Rangers assistant-manager Gary McAllister is hopeful some of the players forced to miss the Europa League trip to Armenia because of positive Covid-19 tests at the club could return to action for Sunday’s Old Firm game at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

SPFL backs clubs over red-list dilemma

Rangers’ club v country dilemma over Alfredo Morelos’ potential international call-up to Colombia has received support from the SPFL. (The Scotsman)

Postecoglou confident over two additions

Ange Postecoglou has again expressed confidence Celtic will bring in at least two more players before the transfer window closes next Tuesday. (The Scotsman)

Hibs to offer Nesbit new deal

Hibs are in contract talks with star striker Kevin Nisbet over a new deal. The Easter Road side are looking to beat off suitors for the Scottish international and have offered improved terms to keep him content with life in Leith. (Daily Record)

Hibs could lose Scott in January

Hibs face losing James Scott in January – if Hull City choose to activate a recall clause in the player’s contract. (Evening News)

Scotland call can wait for Souttar

An international recall for Hearts defender John Souttar can wait for now, according to the Edinburgh club’s manager Robbie Neilson. (Evening News)

Aberdeen in market for other defender

Aberdeen are in the market for another defender after it was revealed Andrew Considine would be out for four to five months with a knee injury sustained in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Qarabag in the Europa League. (Daily Record)

Praise for Ferguson

Stephen Glass has praised Lewis Ferguson’s professionalism after the midfielder cast transfer talk to one side and earned a call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor