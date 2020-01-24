Sevilla eye Morelos, target rejects Celtic and Rangers, Hibs put price on key man, Hearts chase defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Have your say

Sevilla ponder Morelos swoop

La Liga giants Sevilla are weighing up a big-money move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos - but the Spanish club have been told to wait until the summer as the Ibrox side are not interested in selling the player this month. (Various)

Campbell shuns Old Firm

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell, son of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin, has told Celtic and Rangers he will not be moving to Scotland. (Daily Record)

Hearts close in on Sibbick

Hearts are closing in on a loan deal for Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick. (Daily Record)

Hibs 'won't sell Boyle for less than £1.5m'

Hibs have put a price tag of £1.5 million on Martin Boyle as Celtic and other clubs keep tabs on the 26-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Jambos step up Boyce pursuit

Hearts have submitted an improved offer for Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce but face competition from four other UK teams. (Evening News)

Celtic demand Sky Sports explain griffiths comments

Celtic have written to Sky Sports to demand answers over Kris Boyd's controversial comments about striker Leigh Griffiths. (Daily Record)

Davidson faces spell on sidelines

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson will be sidelined for at least six weeks after fracturing his arm during a training session. (Evening Express)

Shaw: Comments piled pressure on me

New Ross County striker Oli Shaw admits Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster's comments about him being one of the brightest prospects in Europe piled pressure on him at Easter Road. (The Sun)