Seven set to leave Rangers, Celtic duo target national team call-ups, Hearts man set for surprise return, update on Hibs injuries - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

As many as seven players could be in line for an Ibrox exit as Rangers boss Steven Gerrard plans a squad-trimming exercise in January. (The Scotsman)

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has recalled being subjected to sickening racist abuse by Italian supporters when he was playing under-11 football. (The Scotsman)

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster hopes a good European run can help him reclaim his place in the England national team squad. (The Scotsman)

Hearts will prioritise a more competitive approach over tactics as they try to find a more consistent performance level in the coming weeks, Craig Levein has said. (Evening News)

