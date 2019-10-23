Seven set to leave Rangers, Celtic duo target national team call-ups, Hearts man set for surprise return, update on Hibs injuries - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers in today's round-up 1. Seven players could leave Ibrox As many as seven players could be in line for an Ibrox exit as Rangers boss Steven Gerrard plans a squad-trimming exercise in January. (The Scotsman) other Buy a Photo 2. Frimpong: I was racially abused as a 10-year-old Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has recalled being subjected to sickening racist abuse by Italian supporters when he was playing under-11 football. (The Scotsman) other Buy a Photo 3. Forster eyes England recall Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster hopes a good European run can help him reclaim his place in the England national team squad. (The Scotsman) other Buy a Photo 4. Hearts gameplan revealed Hearts will prioritise a more competitive approach over tactics as they try to find a more consistent performance level in the coming weeks, Craig Levein has said. (Evening News) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3