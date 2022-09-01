LiveScottish transfer deadline day LIVE: Rangers 'midfielder nears exit, Aberdeen duo exit, Hibs deal for star 'off', Hearts make striker progress
Transfer deadline day is upon us which means clubs up and down the country face a race against time to finalise their squads for the season ahead.
A flurry of activity is expected across the Scottish Premiership with incomings and outgoings possible at Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and others – but they only have until midnight tonight to get the deals pushed through.
Rangers resolve could be tested with reports of a £10m move from French club Nice for midfielder Glen Kamara, while there is uncertainty surrounds the future of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who are in the final year of their contracts.
There is also the possibility of incomings at Ibrox, while Celtic are expected to make a deadline day move for Rubin Kazan holding midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, a Danish international, as well as St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid.
Mikey Johnston and James McCarthy could be on their way out of Celtic Park.
Robbie Neilson says Hearts plan to be “more aggressive” ahead of the window shutting after suffering key injuries while Hibs are keen to strengthen in both defence and attack after an indifferent start to the season under new manager Lee Johnson.
Follow all the deadline days moves as they happen in our live blog below ...
Scottish transfer deadine day LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 19:08
Hibs deal for striker ‘off'
Harry McKirdy’s anticipated move to Hibs is off, according to Football Scotland.
The Easter Road side had hope to land the player from Swindon Town but both parties have walked away from the deal after aspects of the transfer changed.
St Johnstone sign McLennan
Connor McLennan has become the second player to depart Aberdeen on transfer deadline day.
The 22-year-old has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.
He follows David Bates in exiting Pittodrie.
David Bates exits Aberdeen
David Bates has left Aberdeen and joined Belgian side KV Mechelen on a permanent deal.
The centre-back, who was not in Jim Goodwin’s plans, saw a move to Polish giants Legia Warsaw fall through earlier in the window.
Bates has previous experience of Belgian football having spent a loan spell with Cercle Brugge while at Hamburg.
Tait wanted by Smokies
Arbroath are keen on Hibs midfielder Dylan Tait, according to the Daily Record.
The Easter Road side want the former Raith Rovers man to get regualr first-team football, something not currently on offer at the capital club.
Hearts make striker progress
Hearts are closing in on Wigan Atheltic striker Stephen Humphrys.
A loan deal has been agreed between the two sides, according to the Evening News.
The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Latics and will provide Hearts with more forward depth.
Hibs in the market for Fish
The latest player to be linked with Hibs is Manchester United teenager Will Fish.
The Easter Road side are in the market for a centre-back and the 19-year-old could be set to make the move north.
It appears Southampton’s Dynel Simeu is no longer an option.
The Manchester Evening News reports a loan deal is nearing completion.
Fish has had a loan at Stockport County and played extensively for United’s Under-21 side.
Hamilton Accies sign Newcastle United midfielder
John Rankin has added Newcastle United’s 19-year-old midfielder Lucas De Bolle to his ranks.
Born in Edinburgh, the teenager played during pre-season and was on the bench for the Magpies on four occasions last campaign.
He has captained the club’s Under-21s and signed a new two-year deal prior to the loan move.
Livi close in on Kelly
Livingston are on the verge of signing Stephen Kelly from Rangers.
According to the Scottish Sun, an undisclosed fee has been agreed and it is a case of dotting the i’s and crossing t’s.
Kelly has struggle to make an impact at first-team level at Iborx and has enjoyed three loan spells away from the club. He is into the final year of his contract at the club.
Jack Hendry on the move
Scotland defender Jack Hendry has sealed a move to newly-promoted Serie A side Cremonese.
The former Celtic and Dundee centre-half has joined the Italian side on loan from Club Brugge until the end of the season, with the deal including an option to buy clause.
Spiders sign Palace defender
Queen’s Park have signed defender David Akrobor-Boateng on a season long loan from Crystal Palace.
The 21-year-old full back has made 19 appearances for Crystal Palace’s U23s, including three appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Spiders boss Owen Coyle said: “He is regarded as a great talent at his club Crystal Palace and gets the chance to have experience in a good competition. He is in great shape and we are looking forward to seeing him show his ability in a Queen’s Park shirt.”
