LiveScottish transfer deadline day LIVE: Rangers flop joins Spanish side for £20m, Hearts sign striker, Hibs suffer transfer blow, Aberdeen duo exit
Transfer deadline day is upon us which means clubs up and down the country face a race against time to finalise their squads for the season ahead.
A flurry of activity is expected across the Scottish Premiership with incomings and outgoings possible at Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and others – but they only have until midnight tonight to get the deals pushed through.
Rangers resolve could be tested with reports of a £10m move from French club Nice for midfielder Glen Kamara, while there is uncertainty surrounds the future of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who are in the final year of their contracts.
There is also the possibility of incomings at Ibrox, while Celtic are expected to make a deadline day move for Rubin Kazan holding midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, a Danish international, as well as St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid.
Mikey Johnston and James McCarthy could be on their way out of Celtic Park.
Robbie Neilson says Hearts plan to be “more aggressive” ahead of the window shutting after suffering key injuries while Hibs are keen to strengthen in both defence and attack after an indifferent start to the season under new manager Lee Johnson.
Follow all the deadline days moves as they happen in our live blog below ...
Scottish transfer deadine day LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 22:40
Key Events
Celtic midfielder leaves on loan
Celtic’s Liam Shaw has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan deal.
Hearts’ business done
It appears Hearts will make just the one signing on transfer deadline day.
They have added striker Steven Humphrys and now focus will turn to the free agent market.
Hearts confirm striker signing
Hearts have completed the season-long signing of striker Steven Humphrys from Wigan Athletic.
Real Sociedad sign Sadiq
Rangers flop Umar Sadiq has signed for La Liga side Real Sociedad.
The Nigerian international joins from Almeria in a deal which is reported to be worth £20million.
Hibs-linked midfielder joins English club
Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith has joined Salford City on loan from Manchester United.
The midfielder had been linked with a switch to Hibs.
Hibs deal for striker ‘off'
Harry McKirdy’s anticipated move to Hibs is off, according to Football Scotland.
The Easter Road side had hope to land the player from Swindon Town but both parties have walked away from the deal after aspects of the transfer changed.
St Johnstone sign McLennan
Connor McLennan has become the second player to depart Aberdeen on transfer deadline day.
The 22-year-old has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.
He follows David Bates in exiting Pittodrie.
David Bates exits Aberdeen
David Bates has left Aberdeen and joined Belgian side KV Mechelen on a permanent deal.
The centre-back, who was not in Jim Goodwin’s plans, saw a move to Polish giants Legia Warsaw fall through earlier in the window.
Bates has previous experience of Belgian football having spent a loan spell with Cercle Brugge while at Hamburg.
Tait wanted by Smokies
Arbroath are keen on Hibs midfielder Dylan Tait, according to the Daily Record.
The Easter Road side want the former Raith Rovers man to get regualr first-team football, something not currently on offer at the capital club.
Hearts make striker progress
Hearts are closing in on Wigan Atheltic striker Stephen Humphrys.
A loan deal has been agreed between the two sides, according to the Evening News.
The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Latics and will provide Hearts with more forward depth.
