It is a week until the Ladbrokes Premiership starts up again with a round of midweek fixtures following the Scottish Cup fourth round ties this weekend.

The league is shaping up in a way which means there will be plenty of intrigue and excitement, right down to split and beyond that with regards to title winner, European spots and who will be relegated. Data 'experts' at FiveThirtyEight have crunched their numbers to give their prediction as to how the league will finish.

Games played: 19. Current points total: 50.

Games played: 20. Current points total: 52.

Games played: 21. Current points total: 36.

Games played: 21. Current points total: 37.

Games played: 21. Current points total: 25.

Games played: 21. Current points total: 25.

Games played: 21. Current points total: 23.

Games played: 20. Current points total: 21.

Games played: 19. Current points total: 20.