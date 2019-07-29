.

Scottish Premiership: Which manger is favourite to leave their job first?

The league season has yet to start but there are already some Scottish Premiership managers under pressure.

It is the consequence of teams competing in Europe and the Betfred Cup well before the campaign kicks off in earnest. Click and scroll through to see which manager bookies have as favourite to leave their job first.

20/1

1. Paul Heckingbottom (Hibernian)

20/1
20/1

2. Stephen Robinson (Motherwell)

20/1
16/1

3. Neil Lennon (Celtic)

16/1
14/1

4. Derek McInnes (Aberdeen)

14/1
