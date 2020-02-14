Scottish Premiership: The most effective goalkeepers at saving shots this season ranked - with a mixture of surprises and expected results

Using stats from Wyscout we have looked at the save percentages of the 18 goalkeepers to have started at least four games in the Scottish Premiership. Some are no longer first choice, while others have left for first-team football. Save percentage doesn't paint the whole picture as to how good each individual is and how important they are to their team, but does help highlight the ones who are good shot stoppers. A percentage over 70 per cent is a strong return, while anything below 50 per cent indicates need for improvement.

1. Fraser Forster (Celtic) - 77.6% Conceded: 13. Shots faced: 58. Saves: 45.

2. Laurentiu Branescu (Kilmarnock) - 74.8% Conceded: 26. Shots faced: 103. Saves: 77.

3. Ofir Marciano (Hibs) - 74.2% Conceded: 24. Shots faced: 93. Saves: 69.

4. Allan McGregor (Rangers) - 72.7% Conceded: 15. Shots faced: 55. Saves: 40.

