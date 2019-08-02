Scottish Premiership: The market value of all 12 teams - how the league will finish

The Scottish Premiership kicks off tomorrow and pundits and fans alike have been making their prediction as to how the league will finish.

With that in mind we have looked at the transfer values of each of the 12 teams provided by transfermarkt to see how the league should finish if it was judged solely on the value of each squad. Scroll through to see how much your team is worth and where they are placed. All prices in GBP£

1. St Mirren (12th) 3.24m SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Hamilton (11th) 4.03m SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Livingston (10th) 5.02m SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Motherwell (8th) 5.56m SNS other Buy a Photo

View more