Scottish Premiership clubs demand overhaul of disciplinary system

Compliance system branded 'chaotic' as top-flight teams call for change

Clubs are calling for urgent change in Scottish football's disciplinary system with teams branding it "not fit for purpose", according to the Daily Mail.

Celtic and Rangers have both issued strongly-worded statements since the last Old Firm clash in December, with the rivals uniting to criticise decisions made by compliance officer Clare Whyte.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell was invited to the 12 top-flight clubs' regular meeting on Monday of this week where it became apparent that frustration with the disciplinary system is now widespread, with members highlighting concerns over the clarity and consistency of judicial protocols.

It was reported last month by the same newspaper that clubs were seeking urgent talks with the Association over the disciplinary system.

Citing club sources, the Mail states that proposals for a shake-up are yet to take shape but with criticism of Ms Whyte mounting, the SFA is understood to have accepted the need for change.

Celtic were unhappy with the retrospective ban dished out to midfielder Ryan Christie for grabbing the groin of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during the December derby, and in a statement the club hit out at the "worrying lack of consistency in the SFA fast track process", adding that the Scottish game deserved a disciplinary system that was "fair, consistent, and fit for purpose".

Rangers joined their Glasgow rivals in criticising the process after being hit with a misconduct charge and the risk of a fine. Manager Steven Gerrard voiced his surprise that the notice of complaint was levelled nearly three weeks after the Old Firm clash, with a strongly-worded statement from the club saying: "Rangers is astounded by the notices of complaint issued by the SFA.

"It is concerning that it seems the governing body is seeking to hold Rangers to a diffferent and more stringent code of conduct that that applied to others".

The perceived reluctance to announce the third yellow card given to Morelos for his cut-throat gesture following his sending off for a second bookable offence during the match sparked confusion and fuelled the rumours that confidence in the compliance officer was fast diminishing.

The Mail reports that Scottish football's governing body is "sympathetic" to the displeasure from clubs, despite teams agreeing to the alterations made to the claims procedure and fast track process following "extensive consultation" between player chiefs, the head of referee operations and the referees' union.