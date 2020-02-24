Scottish Premiership attendances: How full have the 12 top-tier grounds been this season on average?
Celtic top the attendance charts in Scottish football with their average of nearly 58,000 but how full has Parkhead been compared to Ladbrokes Premiership rivals?
Attendances across the league have been down nearly a percent compared to last season with only two stadiums more than 90 per cent full on average across the current campaign. We have detailed how full every Premiership ground has been so far this term. For example, the capacity of St Mirren's ground is 7,937 according to the SPFL website. The Buddies' average attendance is currently 5,438 which means that St Mirren Park has been 68.5 percent full. Click and scroll through the pages to see where as 12 teams rank.