Scottish Football Transfer RECAP: 'Tierney better than Van Dijk' | Rangers take trio on trial | Arsenal prepare 'take-it-or-leave-it offer' | Aberdeen ace nearing Dundee move Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog... 1. Bruce re-signs Killie Kilmarnock have re-signed defender Alex Bruce on a one-year deal after his impressive form last season. (Various) 2. Dundee in pole position to land May Dundee are inpole position to landAberdeen strikerStevie May on a permament basis. (Daily Record) 3. Arsenal prepare 'take it or leave it' offer Arsenal are set to table a take-it-or-leave-it offer for Kieran Tierney but wont go above the 25million. (Daily Express) 4. 'Crazy' Morelos good enough for Premier League Rovaniemi midfielder Lucas Lingman reckons that his crazy former team-mate Alfredo Morelos is good enough to flourish in the Premier League. (Various)