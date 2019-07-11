Ryan Kent

Scottish Football Transfer RECAP: Leeds join Celtic in midfielder race | Rangers reach 'verbal agreement' with Kent | Aberdeen boss sign new deal | Two offers accepted for Hibs target

Motherwell will sign Christian Ilic - once they receive confirmation hes been released from Sepsi. (Daily Record)

1. Motherwell have Ilic lined up

Dundee United will complete the signing of Adam King on a three-year deal today after being released by Swansea. (Daily Record)

2. Dundee United to sign King today

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has insisted he will not entertain Oxford United's interest in defender Stuart Findlay. (The Herald)

3. Alessio won't sell Findlay

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has suggested that he is prepared to be patient in his pursuit of Black Cats midfielder Dylan McGeouch. (Sky Sports)

4. Aberdeen to wait on McGeouch

