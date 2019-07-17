Scottish Football Transfer RECAP: Hibs sign midfielder | 10 players could leave Ibrox | Hearts defender exits | Tierney worth £40m as Arsenal preparing 'expensive' signings | No bid for Celtic star | Liverpool starlet to make Premiership return?
Hibs have announced the signing of midfielder Josh Vela. The 25-year-old midfielder spent 17 years with the Bolton Wanderers. He was a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June.