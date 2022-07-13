Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers boss to land key target, Celtic set £5.5m playmaker price, Aberdeen near striker, Dundee United ace close to Celtic deal

Saints lost on penalties to Annan Athletic, while Hibs and Livi were defeated by Falkirk and Inverness CT respectively. It puts pressure on the trio to progress from their groups.

Aberdeen are in action this evening when they host Dumbarton having won their opener against Peterhead.

Transfer business is continuing to happen ahead of the start of the league season at the end of the month.

Here is all the latest news and speculation from around Scottish football.

Celtic flop exit

Boli Bolingoli has left Celtic to return to Belgian football, joining Mechelen on a two-year deal. He arrived at Celtic in 2019 on a four-year deal but played just 30 times over a controversial spell which saw him break Covid guidelines. He had a loan spell in Turkey and saw one to Russia cancelled. The left-back played twice for Ange Postecoglou last season. (Various)

Thomson on why he quite Kelty

All the latest from around the SPFL on the transfer front. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Kevin Thomson confirmed he didn't leave Kelty Hearts to jump into another job. The former Hibs and Rangers star weighed up the situation with his assistant having taken the Fife club into League One. He said: “We felt it was right for us at the right time. We had to take a wee break, take a step back and look forward to the next opportunity that arises.” (BBC)

Key Ibrox appointment close

Rangers are set to appoint a new first-team coach to work under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Ceri Bowley will move from the City Football Group to Ibrox in the “coming weeks”. He currently holds the position as head of coaching support within the organisation. Bowley has a relationship with Van Bronckhorst from the Dutchman’s stint with the City Football Group. (The Athletic)

Dons near striker signing

Aberdeen are closing in on the signing of Cape Verde international Luis Lopes, commonly known as Duk. Jim Goodwin confirmed the club's interest in the Benfica B striker as he looks to strengthen his attacking options. He said: “I would like to think he will be here by the end of this week or the start of next but the fee has been agreed. He is a centre forward, quick and strong as well as being a powerful wee guy and at just 22-years-old he's got a lot of development to do.” (The Scotsman)

£5.5m for Celtic target

Celtic will have to part with £5.5million to land reported target Fausto Vera. The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked with the Scottish champions. Brazilian giants Corinthians and Belgian side Genk have had similar bids of around £3.4million rejected by Argentinos Juniors who are holding out for £5.5million. The player has 18 months remaining on his deal. (Lance)

Bologna move for Ferguson

Lewis Ferguson has completed his move from Aberdeen to Bologna. The midfielder has signed a four-year deal and met with his new team-mates, including Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday. The deal is an undisclosed fee understood to be around £3million. Ferguson said: “I have made some incredible memories and met some friends for life. It’s time for a new challenge for myself and I am forever grateful for the support and platform the club has given me.” (Various)

Fletcher on possible Celtic move