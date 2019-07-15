Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney

Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Tierney tells 'inner-circle' he is leaving | Gerrard hints at more Rangers signings | Hearts and Hibs deny ex-Premier League ace interest | Updates on Kilmarnock and Aberdeen

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog.

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news:

New Aberdeen arrival Funso Ojo has revealed Derek McInnes was so determined to signhim that he offered to drive to Edinburgh to hijack Hibernians bid. (Daily Express)

1. Ojo reveals McInnes' desire

Hearts and Hibs are NOTchasing free agentJames Morrison, contrary to previous speculation. (Edinburgh Live)

2. No Edinburgh interest in Morrison

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi is wanted by Championship duo Middlesbrough and Swansea City for 2million. (Daily Record)

3. Kamberi linked with 2m exit

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects players to leave the club and is hopeful of moving some on over the coming weeks. (Daily Express)

4. Gerrard expects Ibrox departures

