Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Swede undergoes Rangers medical | Celtic ace to join Bayern | Hibs and Aberdeen agree £350k deal | Dundee United take defender on trial Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. 1. Livingston striker heading out on loan Livingston striker Dolly Menga is heading for a loan spell in Angola despite signing a new contract with the Scottish Premiership side. (Scottish Sun) 2. Everton youngster joins Accies Hamilton Accies have completed the signing of Everton teenager Korede Adedoyin on a season-long loan deal. (Various) 3. Hall on trial at United Dundee United have signedformer Brighton and Motherwell defenderBen Hall to the club on trial. (Dundee Courier) 4. Leeds join Celtic in race for Sawyers Leeds United are ready to rival Celtic for the signature of Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers. (Football Insider)