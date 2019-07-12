Ryan Kent

Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Swede undergoes Rangers medical | Celtic ace to join Bayern | Hibs and Aberdeen agree £350k deal | Dundee United take defender on trial

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog.

Livingston striker Dolly Menga is heading for a loan spell in Angola despite signing a new contract with the Scottish Premiership side. (Scottish Sun)

Livingston striker Dolly Menga is heading for a loan spell in Angola despite signing a new contract with the Scottish Premiership side. (Scottish Sun)
Hamilton Accies have completed the signing of Everton teenager Korede Adedoyin on a season-long loan deal. (Various)

Hamilton Accies have completed the signing of Everton teenager Korede Adedoyin on a season-long loan deal. (Various)
Dundee United have signedformer Brighton and Motherwell defenderBen Hall to the club on trial. (Dundee Courier)

Dundee United have signedformer Brighton and Motherwell defenderBen Hall to the club on trial. (Dundee Courier)
Leeds United are ready to rival Celtic for the signature of Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are ready to rival Celtic for the signature of Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers. (Football Insider)
