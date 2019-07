Have your say

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog.

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news...

Livingston striker Dolly Menga is heading for a loan spell in Angola despite signing a new contract with the Scottish Premiership side. (Scottish Sun)

Hamilton Accies have completed the signing of Everton teenager Korede Adedoyin on a season-long loan deal. (Various)

Dundee United have signedformer Brighton and Motherwell defenderBen Hall to the club on trial. (Dundee Courier)

Leeds United are ready to rival Celtic for the signature of Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers. (Football Insider)

Hibernian and Aberdeen have both had offers of 350,000 accepted by Scunthorpe United midfielder Funso Ojo. (BBC Sport)

Liverpoolmanager Jurgen Klopp is set to block Steven Gerrard's attempt to bring Ryan Kent back toRangersthis summer. (Daily Express)