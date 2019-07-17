Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Ibrox flop extends loan deal | Rangers striker to exit | Tierney worth £40m as Arsenal preparing 'expensive' signings | No bid for Celtic star | Liverpool starlet to make Premiership return?
1. Barisic's extra training
After a tough adjustment to Scottish football, Borna Barisic added extra training to be ready for the new season. Speculation suggested the Croatian could have left the club. (Scottish Sun)
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hinted that Tierney could soon join the Gunners. The Spaniard revealed the club are to sign three or four players in the coming days and could be very expensive signings. (Daily Record)