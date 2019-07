Have your say

Ross County co-manager Stevie Ferguson says the club have made no contact with Aberdeen over Stevie May, despite being known admirers. (The Press and Journal)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has wished Arnaud Djoum a prosperous future after admitting the club could not compete with the money on offer in Saudi Arabia. (EEN)

Hibernianhave been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marc McNulty after Reading manager Jose Gomes said he is free to leave. (The National)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists an eighth signing of the summer is imminent - confirming it will be a defender. (Daily Express)