Scottish Football transfer LIVE: Celtic target Rodgers reunion | Rangers could lose duo | Hearts to dip into market | Hibs want recruits now

Have your say

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog.

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news:

Kilmarnockcentre-halfStuart Findlayis a 500,000 target for League One outfitOxford United.(The Sun)

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is hopingtofinalisehis squad sooner rather than later, admitting he still has to strengthen certain areas. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts boss Craig Levein has admitted that he could be forced to dip into the transfer market following concerns over Peter Harings fitness. (The Herald)

Roma are weighing up a sensational swoopforRangersstarlet Kai Kennedy. (Daily Record)

Blackpool are considering a move for Rangers winger Jamie Murphy, despite missing nearly a year of action due toa cruciate ligament injury.(The Sun)

Celticboss Neil Lennon will speak to Olivier Ntcham about his "mindset" following ongoing speculation surrounding his future. (Daily Star)