Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Scottish Football transfer LIVE: Celtic set for talks with Ecuadorian | Rangers eye €2.5m defender | Hearts to dip into market | Hibs want recruits now

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog.

Kilmarnockcentre-halfStuart Findlayis a 500,000 target for League One outfitOxford United.(The Sun)

Kilmarnockcentre-halfStuart Findlayis a 500,000 target for League One outfitOxford United.(The Sun)
Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is hopingtofinalisehis squad sooner rather than later, admitting he still has to strengthen certain areas. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is hopingtofinalisehis squad sooner rather than later, admitting he still has to strengthen certain areas. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Hearts boss Craig Levein has admitted that he could be forced to dip into the transfer market following concerns over Peter Harings fitness. (The Herald)

Hearts boss Craig Levein has admitted that he could be forced to dip into the transfer market following concerns over Peter Harings fitness. (The Herald)
Roma are weighing up a sensational swoopforRangersstarlet Kai Kennedy. (Daily Record)

Roma are weighing up a sensational swoopforRangersstarlet Kai Kennedy. (Daily Record)
