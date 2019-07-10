Scottish Football Transfer Live

Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Celtic rival Liverpool and Leeds for Irish star | Rangers eye free agent | Hibs target allowed to leave | Levein explains why Djoum left Hearts | Aberdeen name new captain

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog.

1. No May bid from Ross County

2. Levein explains Djoum departure

3. McNulty free to leave Reading

4. Eighth Rangers signing imminent

