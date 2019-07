All the latest news and transfer speculation from the SPFL.

There will likely be ins and outs at Celtic and Rangers, while Scottish Premiership clubs continue to mould their squads ahead of the new season kicking off in two week's time.

And, of course, there is the fallout from the Europa League on Thursday night. Celtic reached the next stage of Champions League qualification, Aberdeen and Rangers followed suit but Kilmarnock lost to Connah's Quay Nomads.

Hit refresh or press F5 to update.