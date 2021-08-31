Scottish football transfer deadline day LIVE: All the latest rumours and confirmed moves

Which Scottish-based players could be on the move today - and who might arrive?

It could be a busy day with possible outgoings from Celtic, Hibs, and Rangers while clubs are working to bring players in to supplement their squads.

VVV-Venlo striker Giorgos Giakoumakis could join the Hoops with Odsonne Edouard linked with Crystal Palace and Ryan Christie the subject of a tug-of-war between Bournemouth and Burnley.

Borna Barisic looked like a man saying his farewells after Sunday’s Old Firm clash while Hibs will be braced for late interest in their key men but are also seeking to bolster their own options with centre-back Nathan Wood is expected to be announced today.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson remains keen to do more business while Lincoln could return for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson.

Aberdeen rejected a bid for Ryan Hedges yesterday but could there be further interest in the winger?

Follow our live blog throughout the day