Scottish football transfer deadline day LIVE: All the latest rumours and confirmed moves

LiveScottish football transfer deadline day LIVE: All the latest rumours and confirmed moves

Transfer deadline day is upon us; one final day for teams in Scotland to finish their wheeling and dealing until January.

By Patrick McPartlin
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 8:27 am
Which Scottish-based players could be on the move today - and who might arrive?
It could be a busy day with possible outgoings from Celtic, Hibs, and Rangers while clubs are working to bring players in to supplement their squads.

VVV-Venlo striker Giorgos Giakoumakis could join the Hoops with Odsonne Edouard linked with Crystal Palace and Ryan Christie the subject of a tug-of-war between Bournemouth and Burnley.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Borna Barisic looked like a man saying his farewells after Sunday’s Old Firm clash while Hibs will be braced for late interest in their key men but are also seeking to bolster their own options with centre-back Nathan Wood is expected to be announced today.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson remains keen to do more business while Lincoln could return for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson.

Aberdeen rejected a bid for Ryan Hedges yesterday but could there be further interest in the winger?

Follow our live blog throughout the day

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 07:59

At last

Good morning everyone on this transfer deadline day. Teams have around 16 hours at the time of writing to complete any late business as they seek to strengthen squads or make room in their playing pools. We’ll have all the latest rumours and confirmed moves throughout the day.

