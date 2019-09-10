Scottish football to be screened live in Italy after deal struck with broadcasters

Have your say

Scottish Premiership matches will this weekend be broadcast in Italy after a sports channel announced they had secured the rights to screen SPFL games.





Sportitalia, which broadcasts sport programmes 24 hours a day, will show the matches including Celtic's trip to Hamilton and Rangers' home match against Livingston.

The full list of fixtures will be broadcast, meaning Italians will be able to watch Kilmarnock - managed by former Napoli, Juventus and the Italian national team assistant boss Angelo Alessio - take on Hibs at Rugby Park.

There is further Italian interest in that fixture, as goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu and defender Dario Del Fabro are both on loan from Juventus while Scottish forward Harvey St Clair joined earlier this month on a temporary basis from Serie B side Venezia.

The SPFL recently confirmed an arrangement with countries including Australia, India, the USA and the Emirates to show matches via the beIN SPORTS channel.

This weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures - 3pm kick-off unless otherwise stated

Hamilton v Celtic (12pm)

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Hearts v Motherwell

Kilmarnock v Hibs

Rangers v Livingston

Ross County v St Mirren