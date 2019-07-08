Scottish Football RECAP: Rangers open talks with Leeds star | Celtic close on double swoop | Hearts eye Everton wonderkid | Midfielder departs Ibrox Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL: 1. Alessio makes first Killie signing Kilmarnock have signed Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu on a season-long loan deal - Angelo Alessio's first signing as manager. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Rossiter joins Fleetwood Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has joined League One side Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Hladky bid rejected St Mirren have rejected a bid of 200k for Vaclav Hladky fromAzerbaijan outfit Qarabag and Saints. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Hearts and Dundee battle for Everton starlet Hearts are set to battle it out with Dundee United for Everton wonderkid Korede Adedoyin. (All Nigeria Soccer) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2