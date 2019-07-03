Scottish Football RECAP: Celtic target lands in Glasgow | Rangers ace wanted by Blackpool | Aberdeen sign ex-Manchester United starlet | Norwich agree £350k fee Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL: 1. Aberdeen confirm Wilson arrival Former Manchester United forward James Wilson has signed a two-year contract with Aberdeen. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Hardie on Blackpool's radar Blackpool have been linked with a move for Rangers striker Ryan Hardie, following his impressive displays on loan at Livingston. (Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Kilmarnock defender wanted by Germany side Nrnberg will have to up their offer if they are serious about signing Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor. (Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Celtic medical penned for left-back Celtic have reached a 3miliionagreement over a deal with Rapid Vienna for defender Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and will now undergo his medical. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3