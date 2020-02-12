Scottish Football REAP: Ex-Celtic, Sunderland and Newcastle United player deal OFF; Rangers, Hearts and Hibs latest

The Ladbrokes Premiership is set to return following the Scottish Cup fifth round at the weekend.

All 12 teams are in action tonight, followed by a full weekend fixture card - if the weather doesn't prevent games going ahead. There is still plenty of drama to unfold at both ends of the table, plus an abundance of controversy on and off the field. The transfer window may have shut more than a week ago but players are still being tipped for a move, managers are trying to get key players on new deals, while clubs will already be preparing for the summer transfer window. Refresh or hit F5 for the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scotland.