Scottish football news LIVE: Steven Gerrard 'sends message' to Rangers fans, Celtic 'slam' Sky Sports for 'fake news', bookies 'backing' Liverpool to land Rangers ace

Welcome to today's Scottish football news live blog, with all of the latest on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, and every other bit of Scottish football news on Friday, February 7.

It is the Scottish Cup this weekend, with Rangers travelling to Hamilton Academical tomorrow, and Celtic playing away at Clyde a day later on Sunday. It promises to be another day packed with breaking news, transfer gossip, fans news, and plenty more. To keep up to date with all of the very latest Scottish football news stick with our live blog, you can either hit F5 or refresh to see all of the very latest updates as and when they come in.