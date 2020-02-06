Scottish football news LIVE: Celtic fans aim banner at Morelos, Gerrard hails Rangers 'hero'

Rangers and Celtic were both in action on Wednesday night.

Both of the Old Firm sides were in action on Wednesday night, with Celtic demolishing Motherwell 4-0, and Rangers earning a late 2-1 win at home to Hibernian. Elsewhere Hearts fell 3-2 at home to Kilmarnock, and Aberdeen lost 1-0 at home to St Johnstone. We'll have all of the latest Scottish football news as the day goes on, including transfer rumours, breaking news and everything in-between.