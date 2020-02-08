Scottish football news LIVE: Celtic announce 'huge profit' as Rangers man bags 'wondergoal'

Rangers and Celtic both feature on today's Scottish football news live blog.

Celtic and Rangers are both in cup action this weekend, with the Gers travelling to Hamilton Academical and Celtic travelling to Clyde. Aberdeen also host Kilmarnock, and Hearts travel to face Falkirk. For all of the latest Scottish football news as it comes in, stick right here with our dedicated live blog that will be updated during the day. To see the very latest posts as they come in, hit F5 or the refresh button. Scroll down to check it out.