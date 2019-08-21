Scottish football manager subs himself on in cup match at the age of 50

Danny Lennon named himself among the Clyde substitutes for their Glasgow Cup tie with Celtic Colts - and brought himself on in the second half.

Lennon, who had spells with Hibs, Raith Rovers, Ayr United, Ross County, Partick Thistle, Gretna, Workington and Cowdenbeath during a 21-year playing career, hadn't played in more than a decade, but brought himself on as a second-half replacement for Liam Allison in Clyde's Glasgow Cup match against Celtic Colts.

Ironically his last senior appearance came in similar circumstances as he came off the bench for Cowdenbeath against Dumbarton 12 days after turning 40 while he was in charge of the Blue Brazil in 2009.

Speaking to the BBC, the Clyde boss said: "I still have the physicality and the health to grace the pitch.

"I felt I handled it no problem. I look after myself. I'm in the gym everyday - sometimes twice - and I think it's just a bit of mind over matter.

"I'd do it again if called upon but I'm hoping not as that would tell me I'm getting a good squad of healthy players back."

Lennon's second-half cameo saw him surpass Davie Irons, who turned out in a Scottish Cup match between Threave Rovers and Stenhousemuir at the age of 49, while 46-year-old goalkeeper John Burridge played six games for Queen of the South in 1997.

Andy Millen became the oldest Scottish top-flight player when he featured for St Mirren against Hearts in March 2008 at 42 years and 279 days - but three years later he registered as player for Queen’s Park, and made 19 league appearances as a 45-year-old.

Former Hearts and Scotland midfielder Colin Cameron was still turning out at the age of 43 for Berwick Rangers when he took on the player-manager role at Shielfield Park before being dismissed in 2015.

The Bully Wee ran out 3-1 winners thanks to strikes from Ally Love, Craig Howie and a Stephen Welsh own goal. Ewan Henderson was on target for the Hoops with a 73rd-minute penalty.