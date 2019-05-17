Scottish Football Live: Target to reject Rangers for Aberdeen | Celtic star to be banned | Flanagan escapes punishment for elbow | Left-back 1 of 5 to leave Ibrox | Manchester United want ex-Premiership star
1. Flanagan escapes ban
Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has escaped retrospective action for his clash with Celtic captain Scott Brown during last weeks Old Firm match. (The Scotsman)