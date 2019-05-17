.

Scottish Football Live: Target to reject Rangers for Aberdeen | Celtic star to be banned | Flanagan escapes punishment for elbow | Left-back 1 of 5 to leave Ibrox | Manchester United want ex-Premiership star

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has escaped retrospective action for his clash with Celtic captain Scott Brown during last weeks Old Firm match. (The Scotsman)

1. Flanagan escapes ban

Derek McInnes has revealed that Max Lowe is keen to stay at Aberdeen after positive talks. The left-back has been linked with a move to Rangers. (Daily Record)

2. Lowe to stay at Aberdeen?

Recent Celtic arrival Marian Shved will likely miss the start of the league campaign next season with a ban. The Ukrainian was sent off in his final league game for Karpaty Lviv. (Scottish Sun)

3. Shved to be banned

Derek McInnes has ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job. He has said he sees himself as a club manager.

4. Derek McInnes rules out Scotland gig

