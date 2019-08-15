Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers to announce 10th signing, Celtic told to sign Southampton ace, Gerrard responds to Tavernier links, Hearts await work permit, Defoe deal

It's Thursday which means we are one step closer to the weekend and to Betfred Cup action. But, of course, Aberdeen and Rangers are in action this evening.

There is also the small matter of the transfer window as Rangers are set to announce their 10th signing of the summer as Steven Gerrard hopes to tie down Jermain Defoe on a permanent deal. Over at Celtic Chris Sutton has branded his former side a Europa League club and wants them to try and sign Fraser Forster. Meanwhile, Hearts are awaiting a work permit for midfielder Ryotaro Meshino.