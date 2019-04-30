Scottish Football Live: Rangers target Croatian striker | £20m-rated Morelos to be sold? | Hibs lead chase for Ibrox midfielder | Ex-defender eyes Celtic return | Liverpool youngsters urged to follow Kent
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
1. Rangers target hitman
Rangers have set their sights on Croatian striker Mirko Maric. The 23-year-old has been scouted and is the top scorer in his homeland where he plays for NK Osijek. (Daily Record)