.

Scottish Football Live: Rangers target Croatian striker | £20m-rated Morelos to be sold? | Hibs lead chase for Ibrox midfielder | Ex-defender eyes Celtic return | Liverpool youngsters urged to follow Kent

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Rangers have set their sights on Croatian striker Mirko Maric. The 23-year-old has been scouted and is the top scorer in his homeland where he plays for NK Osijek. (Daily Record)

1. Rangers target hitman

Rangers have set their sights on Croatian striker Mirko Maric. The 23-year-old has been scouted and is the top scorer in his homeland where he plays for NK Osijek. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
With Rangers scouting Mirko Maric Steven Gerrard may consider selling Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Express)

2. Morelos to leave?

With Rangers scouting Mirko Maric Steven Gerrard may consider selling Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Express)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Hibs are ready to pounce if Rangers decide to offload midfielder Greg Docherty. The 22-year-old has impressed on loan at Shrewsbury Town. (Scottish Sun)

3. Hibs want Rangers midfielder

Hibs are ready to pounce if Rangers decide to offload midfielder Greg Docherty. The 22-year-old has impressed on loan at Shrewsbury Town. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
John Mjallby is very open to the possibility of a return to Celtic to work under Neil Lennon. The Swede has previously been assistant to the current interim boss. (Open Goal)

4. Mjallby to link up with Lennon?

John Mjallby is very open to the possibility of a return to Celtic to work under Neil Lennon. The Swede has previously been assistant to the current interim boss. (Open Goal)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2