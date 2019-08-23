Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers table loan-to-buy bid, Celtic eye £1m plus player deal, Hearts 'in talks' with loanee - plus more The likes Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen feature in our daily live blog - with SPFL clubs chasing deals before the deadline on September 2. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates from around the Scottish Football scenes... 1. McInnes backs Wilson AberdeenmanagerDerek McInnes has tippedsummer signingJames Wilsonto fulfil his potential. (The Times) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Wylde told to find new club LivingstonwingerGregg Wyldehas been forced to train with the reserves and told to find a new club. (Daily Star) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Whelan in line for debut against Celtic Hearts boss Craig Levein has revealed Glenn Whelan will make his debut against Celtic on Sunday. However, he is unlikely to risk Steven Naismith. (Evening News) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Levein reveals loan talks The former Scotland manager also spoke about the details of his meeting with incoming loanee Ryotaro Meshino, who is 'eager to succeed'. (Evening News) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3