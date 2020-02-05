Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers sanction £4m deal, Steven Gerrard 'watching' Alfredo Morelos, Celtic release statement; Hearts, Hibs latest

Just because the transfer window is no longer open, doesn't mean there is no news or transfer speculation in the SPFL.

We will continue to provide all the latest news, transfer rumour and comment and much more from Scottish football. There are a number of free agents that can still be signed, games continue to come thick and fast with a midweek fixture list tomorrow ahead of the Scottish Cup fifth round on Saturday. In the Scottish Premiership the title race is hotting up, the relegation battle is set to be riveting, while there is of course European football and the top six to play for. Stay tuned throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.