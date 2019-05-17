Scottish Football Live: Rangers plan Aberdeen raid | Celtic star doubt for final | Gerrard sets sight on key signing | New deal for McInnes wanted | No trust in Morelos
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Stewart closes in on Rangers deal
Greg Stewart is nearing a move to Rangers. The Aberdeen forward has been released by parent-club Birmingham City and has been in advanced talks with the Ibrox side. (The Herald)
SNS
other
Rangers director of football Mark Allen has outlined the club's transfer window plans. Steven Gerrard is prioritising an attacking midfielder. (Rangers TV)
SNS
other
3. Rangers want Aberdeen ace
Rangers are looking to sign Aberdeens on loan left-back Max Lowe. Steven Gerrard is reportedly a fan of the Derby County player. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
4. Lack of trust in Morelos
Colombia boss Carlos Queiroz has admitted he couldn't trust Alfredo Morelos. The Rangers striker was left out the Colombia squad. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
View more