Scottish Football Live: Rangers plan Aberdeen raid | Celtic star doubt for final | Gerrard sets sight on key signing | New deal for McInnes wanted | No trust in Morelos

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

1. Stewart closes in on Rangers deal

Greg Stewart is nearing a move to Rangers. The Aberdeen forward has been released by parent-club Birmingham City and has been in advanced talks with the Ibrox side. (The Herald)
3. Rangers want Aberdeen ace

Rangers are looking to sign Aberdeens on loan left-back Max Lowe. Steven Gerrard is reportedly a fan of the Derby County player. (Daily Record)
4. Lack of trust in Morelos

