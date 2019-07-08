Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers open talks with Leeds star | Celtic close on double swoop | Hearts eye Everton wonderkid | Midfielder departs Ibrox

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL:

1. Rossiter joins Fleetwood Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has joined League One side Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Hladky bid rejected St Mirren have rejected a bid of 200k for Vaclav Hladky fromAzerbaijan outfit Qarabag and Saints. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Hearts and Dundee battle for Everton starlet Hearts are set to battle it out with Dundee United for Everton wonderkid Korede Adedoyin. (All Nigeria Soccer) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Gerrard turns down Newcastle approach Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has rejected an approach from Newcastle owner Mike Ashley over their vacant managerial position. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo

View more