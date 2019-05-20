.

Scottish Football Live: Rangers make Liverpool offer for star | Clear out at Celtic | €3m bid for Morelos | Hibs hero open to return | Hearts' Scottish Cup blow

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

1. Rangers' Kent bid

Scott Brown expects a clear out at Celtic this summer. The captain has urged the club to push on. (Scottish Sun)

2. Celtic clear out

Stephane Omeonga has not ruled out a return to Hibs following the final game of the season. The midfielder, on loan from Genoa, said a message wasn't a "goodbye". (Edinburgh Evening News)

3. Omeonga open to Hibs return

Rangers have recieved just one bid for Alfredo Morelos during Steven Gerrard's time at the club. It was for just 3m. (Daily Record)

4. Three million Morelos bid

