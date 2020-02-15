Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers game cancelled due to waterlogged pitch, Celtic eagerly await share of Lyon's potential £60 million cash windfall, Hibs & Hearts latest team news

The race for the Scottish Premiership title continues this weekend, where Celtic will be looking to build on their ten point lead at the top of the table, while Rangers will be desperate to claw back some ground.

Meanwhile, Hearts face Hamilton in the proverbial six-pointer at the bottom of the division, as the two sides scrap it out to avoid relegation. Follow our live blog for the latest breaking Scottish football news throughout the day, and be sure to click 'refresh' now and again for the most recent updates.