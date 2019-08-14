Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers forward could exit, duo on Hearts radar, Celtic's huge financial hit, Hibs starlet on trial, ex-Parkhead trialist a Cluj hero

Transfer news and speculation has taken a back seat in the last 14 or so hours after Celtic's defeat to Cluj in the Champions League qualifiers.

It was a disastrous result for Neil Lennon and the Parkhead side and will have ramifications for their transfer business for the rest of the summer. Meanwhile, Rangers could look to send a promising star out on loan. In the capital, Hearts and Hibs did business on Tuesday with fans hoping for more to come. We will have all all the latest SPFL news, transfer speculation and more. Refresh or hit F5 to stay up to date.