Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers coach hints at signing as they look to offload £10k-a-week forward,Celtic to move for £13m international, Aberdeen ace wanted in £2m transfer

With the hours, minutes and seconds ticking down on the January transfer window until it closes at midnight on the 31st, clubs could get panicky or desperate as they try to get deals over the line.

The top-flight teams have been back in action for three games now, giving managers a better sense of how players have reacted to the break, who they need to move on and in which positions they need to strengthen. All 12 Ladbrokes Premiership clubs are likely to be interested in adding at least one more player to their squad for the last four months of the campaign. But will they be able to do so? Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest transfer news and speculation. Refresh or hit F5 for the most recent updates.

Rangers coach hints at signing desire

Gary McAllister has hinted that the club are keen to add to the squad before the end of the transfer window.

Speaking ahead of the club's midweek fixture with Ross County, he said: "A club like Rangers is always looking to improve in every window."

Celtic interest in centre-back

Celtic are set to make a move for their former centre-back Filip Benkovic.

Leicester City are to allow the 22-year-old to leave on loan having only played once for the first-team this campaign.

Benkovic, who has one international cap for Croatia, spent last season on loan at Celtic playing 27 times as he held the club win the treble for the third year running.

Despite his experience working under Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead, he has been unable to work himself into the Premier League side with Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu forming an impressive centre-back partnership.

Currently sitting third in the Premier League, the Foxes are on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Leicester signed Benkovic for £13million in 2018 but he has featured just twice for the club.

Celtic are reportedly one of a number of interested clubs, including Bristol City and Cagliari.

Rangers duo to leave

Rangers are set to try and move wingers Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker on this month.

Steven Gerrard wants to make room for one signing.

Both players have been on the fringes of the first-team having signed in the summer.

Barker, according to the Daily Record, is on £10k-a-week.

Stoke City eye SPFL pair

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill has been linked with moves for Aberdeen's Sam Cogrove and Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland.

Both Scottish clubs are unwilling to sell in the window.

It is has been reported Stoke will bid £2million for Cosgrove but Aberdeen value him higher than that, a valuation which has put off New York Red Bulls.